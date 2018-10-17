Bloggytown

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Orange County commissioners approve dog-friendly dining ordinance

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: PAWSITIVE SHELTER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Photo cred: Pawsitive Shelter Photography
Starting Nov. 9, dog-friendly dining will be an option for Orange County restaurants with outdoor seating, but only if they get a permit.

On Tuesday, Orange County commissioners approved an ordinance allowing folks to bring their dogs to restaurants. With the ordinance's passage, the county falls in line with neighboring local governments that have passed dog-friendly dining laws, including Orlando, Edgewood and Mount Dora, and Seminole and Osceola counties.

Under the new law, restaurants are required to report any dog bites that occur on premises to Animal Services, regardless of whether a customer's dog or a customer was bitten. The ordinance also requires employees to wash their hands after petting dogs; employees aren't allowed to handle any dogs while they're serving or handling tableware.

Leashes are required, as is a designated outdoor dining area for the pups, which has to be appropriately marked. Waterless hand-sanitizer provided to all tables is also necessary, and dog poop must be cleaned up immediately and the area sanitized.



Application fees for restaurants are $46 and are nonrefundable.

