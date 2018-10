click image Photo via Marc Anthony/Facebook

Latin superstar singer Marc Anthony has announced a new round of dates for his Legacy tour continuing into 2019, and there is an Orlando show set for January. Anthony will be performing an evening's worth of his personal favorite songs from throughout his career. Marc Anthony brings his Legacy tour to the Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 19