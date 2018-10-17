Downtown World of Beer holds the ultimate drinking game competition at Lake Eola Oktobeerfest

click to enlarge
The downtown outpost of World of Beer hosts the Lake Eola Oktobeerfest this weekend. Instead of a gauntlet of sample tents, expect the ultimate beer games competition, with beer pong, cornhole, quarters, flip cup and more represented. You can compete individually or register a team. It’ll be just like college, but with the opportunity to win money instead of waste it on a useless piece of paper that you’ll never pay off.
2-8 p.m. Saturday; World of Beer Downtown, 431 E. Central Blvd.; $15-$60; oktobeerfest2018.com
