Wednesday, October 17, 2018

Downtown World of Beer holds the ultimate drinking game competition at Lake Eola Oktobeerfest

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 2:51 PM

The downtown outpost of World of Beer hosts the Lake Eola Oktobeerfest this weekend. Instead of a gauntlet of sample tents, expect the ultimate beer games competition, with beer pong, cornhole, quarters, flip cup and more represented. You can compete individually or register a team. It’ll be just like college, but with the opportunity to win money instead of waste it on a useless piece of paper that you’ll never pay off.

2-8 p.m. Saturday; World of Beer Downtown, 431 E. Central Blvd.; $15-$60; oktobeerfest2018.com.

Event Details Lake Eola Oktobeerfest
@ World of Beer - Downtown Orlando
431 E. Central Blvd.
Downtown
Orlando, Florida
When: Sat., Oct. 20, 2 p.m.
Price: $10-$60
