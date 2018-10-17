The Heard

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

The Heard

Claude VonStroke explores the future of house music at the Beacham

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 6:00 AM

Dirtybird Records head Claude VonStroke brings the party to the Beacham this week with a solo set of forward-thinking house music. VonStroke (né Barclay Crenshaw) has been a driving force in the house revival after years of the electronic dance scene being dominated by flavor-of-the-week dubstep and trap artists, and the success of his label and the bicoastal Dirtybird Campout festivals attest to that.

9 p.m. Thursday; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$30; thebeacham.com.

