Claude VonStroke explores the future of house music at the Beacham

Event Details Claude VonStroke @ The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Thu., Oct. 18, 9 p.m. Price: $15-$30 Concerts/Events Map

Dirtybird Records head Claude VonStroke brings the party to the Beacham this week with a solo set of forward-thinking house music. VonStroke (né Barclay Crenshaw) has been a driving force in the house revival after years of the electronic dance scene being dominated by flavor-of-the-week dubstep and trap artists, and the success of his label and the bicoastal Dirtybird Campout festivals attest to that.9 p.m. Thursday; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25-$30; thebeacham.com