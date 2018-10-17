The Heard

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

27 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 17, 2018 at 1:32 PM

click image Three Link Society - PHOTO VIA THREE LINK SOCIETY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Three Link Society/Facebook
  • Three Link Society
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 18
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Gracias Christmas Cantata 7 pm at Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.
Guest Artist Recital: Korry Friend 8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.

Friday, Oct. 19
Bronx Boys 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Three Link Society 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Uberbahn (Spooked Edition) 10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.

Saturday, Oct. 20
Bronx Boys 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
DJ Dolo's Mixtape Live 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 21
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Will's A Faire: Prison Wine, Firewater Tent Revival, Brody Buster's One Man Band, Sweet as Folk and more 1 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.



Monday, Oct. 22
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 23
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jazz Chamber Groups Concert 8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars 7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.

