27 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Oct. 17
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Three Link Society/Facebook
Three Link Society
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Steve Luciano Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Gracias Christmas Cantata
7 pm at Amway Center, 400 W. Church St.
Guest Artist Recital: Korry Friend
8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Friday, Oct. 19
Bronx Boys
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Three Link Society
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Uberbahn (Spooked Edition)
10 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Saturday, Oct. 20
Bronx Boys
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
DJ Dolo's Mixtape Live
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 21
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Will's A Faire: Prison Wine, Firewater Tent Revival, Brody Buster's One Man Band, Sweet as Folk and more
1 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, Oct. 22
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 23
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jazz Chamber Groups Concert
8 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Roque Pub's Rising Stars
7 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
