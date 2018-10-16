Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store opens this weekend in Orlando's Milk District
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 10:58 AM
click to enlarge
Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store
-
Photo via whippoorwillbeerhouse/Instagram
will finally make its debut this weekend in Orlando's Milk District.
The bar/shop hybrid opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2425 E. South St., and stays open until 2 a.m.
Whippoorwill will offer an assortment of craft brews (for both drinking within the store and to go) and small bites from Orlando Meats. The space is also shared with Easy Luck
coffee.
The Milk District has seen a few fresh faces as of late, with Stasio's Italian Deli
opening last July, The Nook on Robinson
opening last March, and the still yet-to-open À La Cart Street Food and Craft Beer
food truck park.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Whippoorwill, Milk District, Image