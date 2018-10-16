Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store opens this weekend in Orlando's Milk District

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 10:58 AM

  • Photo via whippoorwillbeerhouse/Instagram
Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store will finally make its debut this weekend in Orlando's Milk District.

The bar/shop hybrid opens at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at 2425 E. South St., and stays open until 2 a.m.

Whippoorwill will offer an assortment of craft brews (for both drinking within the store and to go) and small bites from Orlando Meats. The space is also shared with Easy Luck coffee.

The Milk District has seen a few fresh faces as of late, with Stasio's Italian Deli opening last July, The Nook on Robinson opening last March, and the still yet-to-open À La Cart Street Food and Craft Beer food truck park.



