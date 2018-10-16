Florida Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw picks up Joe Biden's endorsement

click to enlarge Photo via Joe Biden

Announced this morning, former Vice President Joe Biden is throwing his support behind state Rep. Sean Shaw in his bid for state attorney general.In a news release, Biden described Shaw as "a fighter, with a proven track record of standing up for the little guy."Though former President Barack Obama didn't include Shaw among a string of Florida endorsements earlier this month, Biden's former ticket-mate gave the nod of approval to Democratic gubernatorialcandidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum; U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson; congressional candidates Stephanie Murphy, Chris Hunter, Nancy Soderberg and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell; state Senate candidates Janet Cruz, Annette Taddeo and David Perez; and state House candidates Nick Duran and Javier Fernandez.Shaw is facing off against Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Ashley Moody, a Republican, in the Nov. 6 election. The winner will replace Attorney General Pam Bondi, who's term-limited.