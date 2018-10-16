Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Florida Attorney General candidate Sean Shaw picks up Joe Biden's endorsement

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOE BIDEN
  • Photo via Joe Biden
Announced this morning, former Vice President Joe Biden is throwing his support behind state Rep. Sean Shaw in his bid for state attorney general.

In a news release, Biden described Shaw as "a fighter, with a proven track record of standing up for the little guy."

Though former President Barack Obama didn't include Shaw among a string of Florida endorsements earlier this month, Biden's former ticket-mate gave the nod of approval to Democratic gubernatorial
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEANMICHAELSHAW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via seanmichaelshaw/Facebook
 candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum; U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson; congressional candidates Stephanie Murphy, Chris Hunter, Nancy Soderberg and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell; state Senate candidates Janet Cruz, Annette Taddeo and David Perez; and state House candidates Nick Duran and Javier Fernandez. 

Shaw is facing off against Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Ashley Moody, a Republican, in the Nov. 6 election. The winner will replace Attorney General Pam Bondi, who's term-limited.



