Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Felons right restoration group collects another $2.6 million in lead up to Florida midterms

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge Florida State Prison in Raiford - PHOTO VIA FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at restoring felons’ voting rights received $2.61 million in campaign contributions from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5, bringing the total raised for the initiative to nearly $17.63 million, according to a newly filed finance report.

The contributions went to the political committee Floridians for a Fair Democracy, which is trying to pass Amendment 4 on the November ballot. The proposed constitutional amendment would automatically restore voting rights for felons who have served their sentences, completed parole or probation and paid restitution. Felons convicted of murder and sexual offenses would not be eligible.

The proposal, which would require approval from 60 percent of voters to pass, comes after years of political and legal fights about restoring the rights of felons who have served their sentences.

Floridians for a Fair Democracy had about $5.275 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 5, according to the finance report posted on the state Division of Elections website.



Contributions during the week-long period included $1 million from Fort Worth, Texas, psychologist Laurie Michaels and $800,000 from the League of Conservation Voters.

Tags: , , , , ,

