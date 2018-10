Disney World increases prices for annual passes and parking

click to enlarge Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Platinum Plus: $849, previously $829



Platinum: $749, previously $729



Gold: $609, previously $589



Silver: $479, previously $439

Weekday Select: $319, previously $289

Epcot After 4: $289, previously $279



Walt Disney World raised the prices of its annual passes and parking on Tuesday.Here are the new annual pass prices for Florida residents, according to Disney World. According to the Disney Food Blog, these price increases are a result of the new demand-based pricing system, where each day has a specific ticket price depending on different factors such as crowd levels.Also, both standard (car/motorcycle) and oversized (bus/limo/shuttle/camper trailer) parking prices increased by $3, with standard now $25 and oversized now $30. Preferred parking increased from $45 to $50.