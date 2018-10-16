The Gist

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Disney World increases prices for annual passes and parking

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Walt Disney World raised the prices of its annual passes and parking on Tuesday.

Here are the new annual pass prices for Florida residents, according to Disney World.
  • Platinum Plus: $849, previously $829
  • Platinum: $749, previously $729
  • Gold: $609, previously $589
  • Silver: $479, previously $439
  • Weekday Select: $319, previously $289
  • Epcot After 4: $289, previously $279
According to the Disney Food Blog, these price increases are a result of the new demand-based pricing system, where each day has a specific ticket price depending on different factors such as crowd levels.

Also, both standard (car/motorcycle) and oversized (bus/limo/shuttle/camper trailer) parking prices increased by $3, with standard now $25 and oversized now $30. Preferred parking increased from $45 to $50.

