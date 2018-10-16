Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Disney World increases prices for annual passes and parking
By Lora Korpar
on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 3:09 PM
Walt Disney World raised the prices of its annual passes and parking on Tuesday.
Here are the new annual pass prices for Florida residents, according to Disney World.
- Platinum Plus: $849, previously $829
- Platinum: $749, previously $729
- Gold: $609, previously $589
- Silver: $479, previously $439
- Weekday Select: $319, previously $289
- Epcot After 4: $289, previously $279
According to the Disney Food Blog,
these price increases are a result of the new demand-based pricing system, where each day has a specific ticket price depending on different factors such as crowd levels.
Also, both standard (car/motorcycle) and oversized (bus/limo/shuttle/camper trailer) parking prices increased by $3, with standard now $25 and oversized now $30. Preferred parking increased from $45 to $50.
