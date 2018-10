Cult retro radio show "Sunday Night Vinyl" returns to Real Radio this month

click to enlarge Sunday Night Vinyl host Erik Dennison

"Sunday Night Vinyl," the weekly radio program that ran on Real Radio WTKS 104.1 FM for 15 years until bring canceled in 2010, announced that it will be returning to the airwaves of Real Radio just before Halloween, on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 7-10 p.m.Hosted by Erik Dennison, the show focused on underground rock, goth, post-punk and new wave from the '80s and '90s, providing a true alternative back when major radio stations considered Sugar Ray to be "alternative."Upon its return, "Sunday Night Vinyl" will also be streamable at realradio.iheart.com