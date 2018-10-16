Tuesday, October 16, 2018
3OH!3 to bring a house party to Orlando next month
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:37 PM
Electronic party-monsters 3OH!3
are hitting the road to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album WANT,
and have enlisted party collective Emo Nite LA
to come along along for the ride and give the evening a little more ooompf than the typical rock show.
3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA bring their WANT House Party Tour
to the House of Blues on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets
