The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 16, 2018

The Heard

3OH!3 to bring a house party to Orlando next month

Posted By on Tue, Oct 16, 2018 at 5:37 PM

click image 3OH!3 - PHOTO VIA 3OH!3/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via 3OH!3/Facebook
  • 3OH!3
Electronic party-monsters 3OH!3 are hitting the road to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their breakthrough album WANT, and have enlisted party collective Emo Nite LA to come along along for the ride and give the evening a little more ooompf than the typical rock show.

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA bring their WANT House Party Tour to the House of Blues on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World increases prices for annual passes and parking Read More

  2. Pizza Bruno satellite location opening in downtown Orlando on Nov. 1 Read More

  3. Trump's climate change ignorance will likely impact Florida the hardest Read More

  4. Video shows Lakeland commissioner fatally shooting suspected shoplifter Read More

  5. Whippoorwill Beer House and Package Store opens this weekend in Orlando's Milk District Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation