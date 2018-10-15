Bloggytown

Monday, October 15, 2018

Trump to tour storm-ravaged areas in Florida, Georgia

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MARISSA MAHONEY
  • Photo by Marissa Mahoney
President Donald Trump next week plans to tour areas in Florida and Georgia that were hit by Hurricane Michael, he said in a tweet Friday.

Further details were not immediately available.

“People have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia,” Trump tweeted. “I will be visiting both Florida and Georgia early next week. We are working very hard on every area and every state that was hit - we are with you!”

The Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday in Mexico Beach and caused widespread damage as it tore through Northwest Florida and went into Georgia.

