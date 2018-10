Trevor Noah to come to Central Florida in first ever arena tour

click to enlarge Photo via The Daily Show/Facebook

Host of Comedy Central'sand stand-up comedian Trevor Noah is set to bring his new arena tour to the Sunshine State early next year.The "Loud & Clear Tour" 2019 will kick off the new year, arriving in Tampa at the Yuengling Center on Jan. 20.The accomplished comedian has done several stand-up specials, including his Netflix debut, but this arena tour will be Noah's first and will cross North America with shows in 28 cities.Tickets, which will range from $35 to $95, go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. here