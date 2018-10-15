Monday, October 15, 2018
Trevor Noah to come to Central Florida in first ever arena tour
Posted
By Paola Peralta
on Mon, Oct 15, 2018
Host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show
and stand-up comedian Trevor Noah is set to bring his new arena tour to the Sunshine State early next year.
The "Loud & Clear Tour" 2019 will kick off the new year, arriving in Tampa at the Yuengling Center on Jan. 20.
The accomplished comedian has done several stand-up specials, including his Netflix debut, but this arena tour will be Noah's first and will cross North America with shows in 28 cities.
Tickets, which will range from $35 to $95, go on sale Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. here
