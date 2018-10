Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Orlando next spring

click to enlarge Photo via Ticketmaster

Two out of three amigos are coming to Orlando.legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" tour to the Hard Rock Orlando on April 5, 2019.The two friends recently premiered a joint Netflix special on May 25 titled, where the two told jokes at each other's expense to commemorate their long-lasting friendship.Tickets, starting at $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, here.