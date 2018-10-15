Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Orlando next spring

SNL legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" tour to the Hard Rock Orlando on April 5, 2019.
The two friends recently premiered a joint Netflix special on May 25 titled An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, where the two told jokes at each other's expense to commemorate their long-lasting friendship.
Tickets, starting at $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, here.