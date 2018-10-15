The Gist

Monday, October 15, 2018

Steve Martin and Martin Short coming to Orlando next spring

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER
  • Photo via Ticketmaster
Two out of three amigos are coming to Orlando.

SNL legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" tour to the Hard Rock Orlando on April 5, 2019.

The two friends recently premiered a joint Netflix special on May 25 titled An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, where the two told jokes at each other's expense to commemorate their long-lasting friendship.

Tickets, starting at $149.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, here.
