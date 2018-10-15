Rapper E-Turn just released one of Orlando music's most important milestones this year

click to enlarge Jen Cray

As a strong work by a great homegrown artist on a groundbreaking national label, the recent official release ofis one of the most noteworthy, historical and important milestones this year for Orlando music. As the freshest face on the illustriousroster, E-Turn has been on the grind out there on the national circuit, most recently on shows withand members of theBut this release event was her spotlight, on her home turf, on the occasion of her major accomplishment.E-Turn has never done a show halfway or on autopilot. Her performances – even the smallest supporting ones – have always been in-the-moment things of total commitment and stunning, sometimes upstaging, technique. They’re her stock in trade. But for her big hometown release event, she celebrated, she slayed and she elevated.For all this moment represents for her, though, E-Turn’s potential impact is even greater than any personal achievement. On purely objective performance terms, she’s a powerful voice, a freestanding natural force with chops of steel,But set against the current groundswell of aher expression takes on new volume, velocity and – hopefully – inevitability. She’s the mirror to some of the most pressing issues of our time. Add in that commanding voice and you’ve got aShe’s got the goods, the perspective and the fire – a complete vessel of power and relevance.Supporting was a parade of credentialed locals like battle champand next-up Second Subject starThe surprise of the night was the fresh debut ofa supergroup project of Solillaquist mastermindOrlando legendandwho was half of art-pop actand a fellow player with DiViNCi inband.Without a single rehearsal beforehand, the trio of seasoned pros launched into a nonstop and completely improvised 30-minute odyssey of astral hip-hop jazz that rides that all-night frequency. Look out for these guys.