Monday, October 15, 2018

Rapper E-Turn just released one of Orlando music's most important milestones this year

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 10:36 AM

E-Turn at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn at Iron Cow
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
E-Turn release party and the debut of Whale Team Six, Iron Cow, Oct. 12

As a strong work by a great homegrown artist on a groundbreaking national label, the recent official release of E-Turn’s Young World is one of the most noteworthy, historical and important milestones this year for Orlando music. As the freshest face on the illustrious Fake Four roster, E-Turn has been on the grind out there on the national circuit, most recently on shows with KRS-One and members of the Wu-Tang Clan. But this release event was her spotlight, on her home turf, on the occasion of her major accomplishment.
E-Turn at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn at Iron Cow
E-Turn at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn at Iron Cow
E-Turn at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn at Iron Cow
E-Turn has never done a show halfway or on autopilot. Her performances – even the smallest supporting ones – have always been in-the-moment things of total commitment and stunning, sometimes upstaging, technique. They’re her stock in trade. But for her big hometown release event, she celebrated, she slayed and she elevated.
E-Turn at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn at Iron Cow
E-Turn release show at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn release show at Iron Cow
E-Turn release show at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • E-Turn release show at Iron Cow
Swamburger hosting E-Turn release show at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Swamburger hosting E-Turn release show at Iron Cow
For all this moment represents for her, though, E-Turn’s potential impact is even greater than any personal achievement. On purely objective performance terms, she’s a powerful voice, a freestanding natural force with chops of steel, unfuckwithable. But set against the current groundswell of a rising feminine revolution, her expression takes on new volume, velocity and – hopefully – inevitability. She’s the mirror to some of the most pressing issues of our time. Add in that commanding voice and you’ve got a modern icon. She’s got the goods, the perspective and the fire – a complete vessel of power and relevance.

Supporting was a parade of credentialed locals like battle champ Madd Illz and next-up Second Subject star Sean Shakespeare.
Madd Illz at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Madd Illz at Iron Cow
Sean Shakespeare at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Sean Shakespeare at Iron Cow
Sean Shakespeare at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Sean Shakespeare at Iron Cow
The surprise of the night was the fresh debut of Whale Team Six, a supergroup project of Solillaquist mastermind DiViNCi, Orlando legend Beef Wellington and Maxwell Drummey, who was half of art-pop act Chester French and a fellow player with DiViNCi in Lauryn Hill’s band.
Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
Without a single rehearsal beforehand, the trio of seasoned pros launched into a nonstop and completely improvised 30-minute odyssey of astral hip-hop jazz that rides that all-night frequency. Look out for these guys.
Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
  • Jen Cray
  • Whale Team Six at Iron Cow
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

