'Curb Your Enthusiasm' star JB Smoove coming to Orlando this March

Comedian JB Smoove, also known as Larry David's roommate, Leon Black, on HBO'swill bring his "Lollygaggin'" tour to Orlando next spring.Smoove will be at the Hard Rock Live Saturday, March 30. Tickets go on sale October 19.Besides giving Larry indispensable advice like, "you can't pause toast, Larry," Smoove is also a former writer for SNL, and a published author with his recent book,