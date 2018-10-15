The Heard

Monday, October 15, 2018

The Heard

Band of the Week: Gillian Carter

Posted By on Mon, Oct 15, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gillian_carter.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Gillian Carter.

Gillian Carter is playing Will's Pub on Oct. 18 with Full of Hell.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
December 15th, 2005

Who's in the band?
Currently the band consists of me (Logan Rivera) on guitar/vocals and Robert Caruso on bass. We have a revolving door of drummers at the moment including Kyle Shepherd and Jesse T. Lieurance.



Currently available releases:
There are way too many to link so here’s our Bandcamp with everything we’ve ever released including our newest record.


Websites:
We usually just use our bandcamp when asked about a website, but we linked that earlier so here’s our Facebook and Instagram. We use Instagram more than Facebook.

Describe your sound in five words:
loud abrasive progressive yelling music

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Over the course of 13 years there have been a couple of memorable shows. Playing Paris was awesome. Any time we play Charleston its a blast. The first time we played St. Louis was memorable. The time we played Philly and got paid in Doritos will never be forgotten.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Second Lives because that band has bangin’ jamz.

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
I honestly don’t know. I don’t really pay attention. We’ve been described as a Screamo band ever since the beginning & I guess I could say that as the band progressed over time the only thing that remains Screamo is just the vocals.

What’s your favorite thing about being a Central Florida band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Don’t really have a favorite thing about being a Central Florida band. Used to love the music scene in Central Florida but over time especially where we’re from its died. We love playing Orlando because there’s still a music scene there. Least favorite thing would have to be the heat because its too hot.

Any big news to share?
We have a small tour with Yashira coming up in November right after Fest. Our LP’s for our 5th release should be hitting the states soon as well as our Discography cd & we’re playing WVRM FEST 6 in Jacksonville on 12/7.

