Friday, October 12, 2018

Walt Disney Company donates $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief efforts

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 10:19 AM

  Photo via Disney
In response to Hurricane Michael's devastating impact on Florida’s Gulf Coast region, the Walt Disney Company has donated $1 million to the Florida Disaster Fund.

The company also announced that any donations from Disney employees will be matched dollar for dollar through their Disney Employee Matching Gifts program.

"All of us here at Disney have the families and communities impacted by this powerful storm in our hearts," said CEO Robert Iger in a statement. "Florida has been our home for almost 50 years, and our contribution will support our neighbors as they rebuild their communities in the wake of this powerful storm."

If you're looking for ways you can help your fellow Floridians, we've compiled an ongoing list of groups looking for donations here



