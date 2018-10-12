Orlando attorney John Morgan declares his support for Andrew Gillum and his medical marijuana platform

click to enlarge Screen grab via Twitter.com/JohnMorgan

Andrew Gillum will speak for the helpless, the hopeless, the powerless.



I am voting for @AndrewGillum because he is the person that will put people first, he believes what I believe and what I believe is that everyday our Governor should get up and fight like hell #ForThePeople. pic.twitter.com/nU0l5KjyIF — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) October 12, 2018

Florida's "Duke of Dank," otherwise known as Orlando attorney and medical marijuana crusader John Morgan, voiced his support of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum via social media Friday morning.In the clip, Morgan noted his backing of several Florida Republicans, such as incoming state Senate President Bill Galvano and incoming state Speaker of the House José Oliva.In his signature combative style, Morgan also took jabs at Gov. Rick Scott, who's term-limited and running for the U.S. Senate, and Republican gubernatorial nominee U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis' stances on Florida's medical marijuana laws.In 2016, the Sunshine State voters approved Amendment 2 by 71 percent, effectively legalizing medical marijuana under the state Constitution.Though voters approved the amendment overwhelmingly, state lawmakers have since managed to drag their bureaucratic feet implementing the law."Even things like the full legalization of marijuana will be championed by this governor," Morgan says.He continues: "This fellow Ron DeSantis, he is a carbon copy of Rick Scott. His policies are exactly Rick Scott's policies. The only difference between Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott is DeSantis is a lot shorter and has got a full head of hair. But everything about them is the same.""And who is going to lose? Really, really sick people. The veterans with PTSD, first responders, and the people who died in our midst. It has been a crime to watch this happen. With Andrew Gillum, that won't be the case. If we elect Andrew Gillum governor, we are going to get the medical marijuana laws we voted on, day one, 71 percent of us."