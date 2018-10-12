Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando attorney John Morgan declares his support for Andrew Gillum and his medical marijuana platform

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA TWITTER.COM/JOHNMORGAN
  • Screen grab via Twitter.com/JohnMorgan
Florida's "Duke of Dank," otherwise known as Orlando attorney and medical marijuana crusader John Morgan, voiced his support of Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum via social media Friday morning.

In the clip, Morgan noted his backing of several Florida Republicans, such as incoming state Senate President Bill Galvano and incoming state Speaker of the House José Oliva.

In his signature combative style, Morgan also took jabs at Gov. Rick Scott, who's term-limited and running for the U.S. Senate, and Republican gubernatorial nominee U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis' stances on Florida's medical marijuana laws.


In 2016, the Sunshine State voters approved Amendment 2 by 71 percent, effectively legalizing medical marijuana under the state Constitution.
Though voters approved the amendment overwhelmingly, state lawmakers have since managed to drag their bureaucratic feet implementing the law.



"Even things like the full legalization of marijuana will be championed by this governor," Morgan says.

He continues: "This fellow Ron DeSantis, he is a carbon copy of Rick Scott. His policies are exactly Rick Scott's policies. The only difference between Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott is DeSantis is a lot shorter and has got a full head of hair. But everything about them is the same."

"And who is going to lose? Really, really sick people. The veterans with PTSD, first responders, and the people who died in our midst. It has been a crime to watch this happen. With Andrew Gillum, that won't be the case. If we elect Andrew Gillum governor, we are going to get the medical marijuana laws we voted on, day one, 71 percent of us."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  2. Ron DeSantis now refers to reporters as Andrew Gillum's 'Fake News allies' Read More

  3. Lyft offers discounted rides to Come Out With Pride Orlando this weekend Read More

  4. Walt Disney Company donates $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief efforts Read More

  5. Florida filmmaker releases video blasting Rick Scott for Hurricane Irma deaths Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation