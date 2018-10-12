The Gist

Friday, October 12, 2018

Mayhem on Mills returns to Will's Pub to crack a few skulls

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Mike Parrow - SADIEL RUIZ
  • Sadiel Ruiz
  • Mike Parrow
This is no-mercy sporting at its best, and it takes place at one of Orlando’s finest establishments – the parking lot outside Will’s Pub – instead of a vast, sterile arena. So for those of you who are sick and tired of fake-news wrestling, where matches are as choreographed as a Broadway production of The Nutcracker, come out and enjoy some good ol’-fashioned, throw-him-into-a-real-bed-of-tacks fun. While you spectate, crack open a cold Pabst tallboy as you taunt the humans in tights beating the living hell out of each other.

Sunday, Oct. 14 , 3 p.m. | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $12
