Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Lyft offers discounted rides to Come Out With Pride Orlando this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Lyft is offering discounted rides to and from Orlando's Come Out With Pride parade and festival this Saturday.

Users of the rideshare service will get 20 percent off one ride by using the discount code "PrideGivesBack," according to a news release. This discount is valid all day on Saturday, Oct. 13.

Dozens of vendors and organizations will fill Lake Eola Park for the Come Out With Pride festival starting at noon on Saturday. The parade, which features hundreds of floats taking over downtown Orlando, starts at 4 p.m.

Lyft will donate $1 from every ride taken using the discount code to the PRIDE Gives Back program, a nonprofit organization run by Come Out With Pride organizers that awards grants and scholarships to different sectors of Orlando's LGBTQ community. Last year, Pride Gives Back raised more than $30,000 and distributed the donations to various groups, including Equality Florida, onePULSE Foundation and Strengthen Orlando.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  2. Ron DeSantis now refers to reporters as Andrew Gillum's 'Fake News allies' Read More

  3. Walt Disney Company donates $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief efforts Read More

  4. Florida filmmaker releases video blasting Rick Scott for Hurricane Irma deaths Read More

  5. Hurricane Michael insurance losses expected in the billions Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation