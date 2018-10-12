Lyft offers discounted rides to Come Out With Pride Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Lyft is offering discounted rides to and from Orlando's Come Out With Pride parade and festival this Saturday.
Users of the rideshare service will get 20 percent off one ride
by using the discount code "PrideGivesBack," according to a news release. This discount is valid all day on Saturday, Oct. 13.
Dozens of vendors and organizations will fill Lake Eola Park for the Come Out With Pride festival starting at noon on Saturday. The parade, which features hundreds of floats taking over downtown Orlando, starts at 4 p.m.
Lyft will donate $1 from every ride taken using the discount code to the PRIDE Gives Back
program, a nonprofit organization run by Come Out With Pride organizers that awards grants and scholarships to different sectors of Orlando's LGBTQ community. Last year, Pride Gives Back raised more than $30,000 and distributed the donations to various groups, including Equality Florida, onePULSE Foundation and Strengthen Orlando.
