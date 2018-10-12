Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 12, 2018

Bloggytown

Hurricane Michael insurance losses expected in the billions

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Insured losses from Hurricane Michael could go as high as $4.5 billion, with the largest amount in residential losses, according to an early estimate by an insurance industry group.

The Property Casualty Insurers Association of America released the estimate, which put potential losses at $2 billion to $4.5 billion. Residential losses were estimated at $1.5 billion to $3 billion.

The estimates also do not include losses in the National Flood Insurance Program.

Michael made landfall midday Wednesday in the Panhandle community of Mexico Beach. Michael had 155 mph maximum sustained winds, the strongest ever recorded in the region.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  2. Val Demings: 'I would not endorse Darryl Sheppard for dog catcher' Read More

  3. Pizza Bruno expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50 Read More

  4. Mayhem on Mills returns to Will's Pub to crack a few skulls Read More

  5. Walt Disney Company donates $1 million to Hurricane Michael relief efforts Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation