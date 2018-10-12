Florida filmmaker releases video blasting Rick Scott for Hurricane Irma deaths

Florida filmmaker Billy Corben, who's behind such films as Dawg Fight, Cocaine Cowboys
and The U
, released yet another video ripping Gov. Rick Scott, this time for his response to Hurricane Irma.
The short Twitter clip takes a lighthearted approach at a very serious issue and shows Scott as as the creepy old guy from The Poltergeist,
while simultaneously criticizing his administration for failing to assist a nursing home after it lost power prior to Hurricane Irma.
For those of you who may not recall this colossal screwup, eight people died in the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills after the air conditioning system lost power on Sept. 13, and another four died in the following days from overheating.
The thing is, Rick Scott told the facility to call him personally if they needed any assistance, and roughly 36 hours before the first deaths were reported, administrators with the nursing home say they attempted to contact the governor
, only to have him never respond.
To make matters worse, the voicemails they left on his phone were later deleted.
In the days following the storm, Rick Scott's phone received three calls from the nursing home. However, the governor extended this offer to other facilities across the state, and in total he received 120 calls
from Florida assisted living facilities, according to phone records. Experts say this attempt by Scott to help these facilities by having them call his personal number probably made matters worse.
"Even with the best of intentions, when you give a single number, you automatically create a potential bottleneck, and it’s almost a guaranteed bottleneck if it’s the governor’s number,” said Richard Olson, the executive director of Florida International University’s Extreme Events Institute to the Tampa Bay Times
. Olson told the paper that the state would've been better off just creating a hotline for nursing homes that helps prioritize calls by level of urgency.
This isn't the first time Corben has taken shots at Rick Scott. Last week the filmmaker also released a toxic algae/Visit Florida video
, showing our beaches covered in dead fish and green slop.
