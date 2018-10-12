Cupcakke is coming to Orlando this Saturday to snatch your wig

click to enlarge

Glue your wigs down tight because Cupcakke, aka Marilyn MonHOE, is coming to snatch them clean off. The raunchy genius responsible for rap lyrics like “Coochie guaranteed to put you to sleep so damn soon/Ridin’ on that dick, I’m readin’ Goodnight Moon” is coming to Orlando this weekend for Pride Week. The Chicago MC has been working hard and released some singles from her upcoming 2019 album, including “Blackjack,” which includes the gem “His dick ain’t got nowhere to stay/So I let him sleep in this pussy to help out the homeless.” To watch Cupcakke thrive in her sexually explicit truth is pure fucking joy; get ready to scream the building down.