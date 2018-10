click image Photo via Chris Isaak/Facebook

Torchy crooner Chris Isaak – known best for his heartbreaking single " Wicked Game " and a role onas Agent Desmond – has joined the ranks of entertainers performing holiday-themed shows and announced a Central Florida show set for the middle of December. Expect the hits … and the carols. Chris Isaak brings some seasonal cheer to the King Center in Melbourne on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, Oct. 12.