Bill Frederick Park hosts both the Asian Cultural Expo and Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival this weekend

This free-to-the-public cultural event will host interactive workshops in Tai Chi, Filipino Tinikling dance and Japanese Taiko drumming, as well as performances of Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian and Vietnamese dance. The Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival happens at the same time, where you can view more than 70 teams facing off against each other in dragon boat races. If you’re just in it for the shopping and eating, though, you’ll find a plethora of food trucks and vendors.