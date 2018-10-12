The Gist

Friday, October 12, 2018

Bill Frederick Park hosts both the Asian Cultural Expo and Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Oct 12, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Photo via Shutterstock
This free-to-the-public cultural event will host interactive workshops in Tai Chi, Filipino Tinikling dance and Japanese Taiko drumming, as well as performances of Chinese, Filipino, Indonesian and Vietnamese dance. The Orlando International Dragon Boat Festival happens at the same time, where you can view more than 70 teams facing off against each other in dragon boat races. If you’re just in it for the shopping and eating, though, you’ll find a plethora of food trucks and vendors.

Saturday, Oct. 13 , 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Turkey Lake at Bill Frederick Park, 3401 S. Hiawassee Road | asianculturalexpo.org | free
