Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Big Gay Brunch, the party before the parade, returns this weekend for Orlando Pride
Posted
By Paola Peralta
on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 12:00 PM
With Orlando Pride finally here, what better way to celebrate love and tolerance than with a big, gay brunch – literally? The Big Gay Brunch happens in conjunction with Come Out with Pride 2018, an organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community with grants and scholarships. The brunch benefits Pride Gives Back, an initiative that, like its namesake suggests, gives back to smaller organizations such as the Barber Fund, Libby’s Legacy and more. Featuring a delicious brunch spread, bottomless mimosas, Tito’s Bloody Marys, a DJ and many more surprises, it’s a definite can’t-miss Pride event. Don’t miss the party before the parade – y’know, you gotta stay hydrated.
Saturday, Oct. 13 , noon-3 p.m. | The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive | 407-704-6103 | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $42-$5
Tags: big gay brunch, orlando weekly, come out with pride, pride orlando, Image