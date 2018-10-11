Bloggytown

Thursday, October 11, 2018

Val Demings: 'I would not endorse Darryl Sheppard for dog catcher'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/SHEPPFORSHERIFF
  • Screengrab via Facebook.com/SheppforSheriff
It's understandable why U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, is pissed off – she's pissed off because Orange County Sheriff candidate Darryl Sheppard is using a photo of the two of them together in his campaign fliers.

And apparently Demings has twice asked Sheppard to stop using the photo – which implies Demings' endorsement – and Sheppard refused.

"I would not endorse Darryl Sheppard for 'Dog Catcher' of Orange County for fear the canines would lodge complaints," Demings wrote in a Facebook post. "He is TOTALLY unfit for the position he seeks, without even mentioning his criminal record. Perhaps he should learn how to OBEY the law [before] he TRIES to enforce the law. For the record, I am not supporting a candidate in this race. #NOTTODAY"

Vicious.



However, the untrustworthy selfie gallery of Sheppard's campaign doesn't end with the photo of him and Demings. On his campaign's Facebook page, he also includes photos of him and other prominent Democrats, including him and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, and another of him and lieutenant governor candidate Chris King. From what Orlando Weekly can tell, neither of the aforementioned candidates have endorsed Sheppard. (We reached out to representatives for Nelson and King and haven't heard back yet.) As Orlando Weekly previously reported, Nelson endorsed Orlando Police Chief John Mina for county sheriff in August.

Last week, Sheppard was a no-show at a community policing forum for county sheriff candidates. Fellow candidates Mina and retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Jose Lopez were present.

Sheppard did not respond to Orlando Weekly's request for comment.

In early August, reports surfaced that Sheppard has been arrested in Florida at least 13 times, on charges ranging from driving with a suspended license to battery and vehicle theft. Many of the charges were reportedly dropped or dismissed by prosecutors, though some are still pending.

Worth noting: Although he's the only candidate on the three-man ballot with an arrest history, Sheppard hasn't been convicted of a crime.

Tags: , , , , ,

