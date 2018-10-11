The Heard

Thursday, October 11, 2018

The Heard

Tiga headlines a free 'Road to Electric Daisy Carnival' show this weekend at Celine

Posted By on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge 1900483_10152785278265837_8664853601282955554_o.jpg
Presented in part by Corona, Celine hosts a free “Road to Electric Daisy Carnival” show this weekend with Canadian DJ and producer Tiga. Tiga’s remixes of ’00s groups like LCD Soundsystem, the Kills, Scissor Sisters and Peaches established him as a musician with feet in both the dance and rock camps. This free show takes place during Come Out With Pride, but isn’t officially affiliated. Still, expect a diverse crowd.

2-8 p.m. Saturday; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free; celineorlando.com.
