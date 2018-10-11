Tiga headlines a free 'Road to Electric Daisy Carnival' show this weekend at Celine

click to enlarge

Presented in part by Corona, Celine hosts a free “Road to Electric Daisy Carnival” show this weekend with Canadian DJ and producer Tiga. Tiga’s remixes of ’00s groups like LCD Soundsystem, the Kills, Scissor Sisters and Peaches established him as a musician with feet in both the dance and rock camps. This free show takes place during Come Out With Pride, but isn’t officially affiliated. Still, expect a diverse crowd.