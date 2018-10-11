Raider Klan alum Denzel Curry slides into Orlando with a stacked lineup

click to enlarge

A usually sleepy Tuesday night is absolutely roiling this week, with arguably the most stacked single night of shows around town all autumn. And though Maxwell, Bob Log III and Dying Fetus are all well worth your money and attention, never sleep on an appearance by Denzel Curry in the City Beautiful. The young Floridian MC and Raider Klan alum has been one to watch for quite some time, picked as one of XXL magazine’s “Freshman Class” of 2016. Even for hard-core Curry fans, 2018 has been a year full of surprises, not least the staged release of new album Ta13oo as a series of conceptually interlinked segments. The single “Clout Cobain” is mind-blowing, and collaborations with JPEGMafia and A$AP Ferg show Curry more than holding his own. Curry’s pushing up against the limits of his very psyche and the results are equally disorienting and thrilling.