The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 11, 2018

The Heard

Raider Klan alum Denzel Curry slides into Orlando with a stacked lineup

Posted By on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge denzel_curry_3.jpg
A usually sleepy Tuesday night is absolutely roiling this week, with arguably the most stacked single night of shows around town all autumn. And though Maxwell, Bob Log III and Dying Fetus are all well worth your money and attention, never sleep on an appearance by Denzel Curry in the City Beautiful. The young Floridian MC and Raider Klan alum has been one to watch for quite some time, picked as one of XXL magazine’s “Freshman Class” of 2016. Even for hard-core Curry fans, 2018 has been a year full of surprises, not least the staged release of new album Ta13oo as a series of conceptually interlinked segments. The single “Clout Cobain” is mind-blowing, and collaborations with JPEGMafia and A$AP Ferg show Curry more than holding his own. Curry’s pushing up against the limits of his very psyche and the results are equally disorienting and thrilling.

Tuesday, Oct. 16 , 7 p.m. | Celine, 22 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-801-7005 | celineorlando.com | $25
Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Full Sail is building a $6 million esports arena Read More

  2. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  3. Stir Restaurant and Bar in Ivanhoe Village closes Read More

  4. Donald Trump will attend a convention in Orlando on Monday Read More

  5. Fairvilla offers free cocktails at this year's Choose Your Own Adventure: A Halloween Party Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation