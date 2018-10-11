Orlando Ballet takes the lead this week with 'Carmina Burana'

click to enlarge

File under “ballet,” though this is very much a collaborative production, with live voices and music provided by the Bach Festival Society Choir and Orchestra. Orlando Ballet artistic director Robert Hill celebrates his 10th season this year, and this performance of his setting of Carl Orff’s thundering cantata about sex, excess and the fickle nature of fate marks the occasion.

There is nothing subtle in Carmina Burana, neither musically nor in the text – “O Fortuna” you’re probably familiar with, but may we interest you in a falsetto aria sung from the point of view of a swan being roasted on a spit? How about a little ditty baldly titled “Come, Come, O Come”? – and we don’t expect daintiness from the dancers, either. Rather, expect to witness the strong male dancers of Orlando Ballet taking the lead(s) as the company shows off their speed and wit in this bawdy classic.