Thursday, October 11, 2018

Mayor Buddy Dyer appoints Orlando Rolon to be city's new police chief

Posted By on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 11:15 AM

Orlando Rolon will replace Chief John Mina, who's held the position for four years, and who's retiring after 28 years to run for Orange County Sheriff. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made the announcement Thursday morning.

Mina will wrap up his time with the department on Oct. 26. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 1.

Rolon, a 25-year veteran of the department, will be Orlando's first Hispanic police chief. Most recently, he headed OPD's patrol services bureau. He served as Dyer's liaison from 2005 to 2008 and advised on issues relating to the local Hispanic community. He's also served as an OPD spokesman.

"Orlando Rolon has served our city for 25 years and I'm confident that under his leadership, @OrlandoPolice will continue to work tirelessly to keep our community safe," Dyer said via Twitter. "I'm proud to announce his appointment as OPD's next chief. Chief Mina provided steadfast leadership during some of the most difficult challenges in OPD's history and also helped reduce overall crime and increase department transparency."

