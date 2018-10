click image Scotty McCreery

This year's Ocoee Founder's Day Festival weekend promises to be even bigger than last year's, with the recently announced headliners, country stars Jake Owen Scotty McCreery , Big & Rich and Easton Corbin. To top it all off, the even will not cost you a dime to attend! The Ocoee Founder's Day Festival , featuring Jake Owen and Scotty McCreery, goes down on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2-3, at Bill Breeze Park in Ocoee. The event is free and open to the public.