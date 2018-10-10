Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Bloggytown

With the threat of Michael imminent, Florida activates disaster fund for hurricane recovery

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 1:13 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
With powerful Hurricane Michael making landfall Wednesday in the Panhandle, Gov. Rick Scott activated the Florida Disaster Fund to help with the aftermath.

Administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, the fund receives donations that go to disaster-relief efforts.

“As the state’s official fund for disaster response and recovery, the Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael,” David Mica Jr., CEO of Volunteer Florida, said in a prepared statement.

Duke Energy, which provides electricity in large parts of the eastern Panhandle and the Big Bend, has donated $50,000 to the fund to help with Michael recovery efforts, Scott’s office said in a news release.



For more information, the fund’s website is www.FloridaDisasterFund.org.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Stir Restaurant and Bar in Ivanhoe Village closes Read More

  2. Pizza Bruno expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50 Read More

  3. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  4. Lucky's Market locations in Winter Park and Hunter's Creek are now open Read More

  5. City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation