With the threat of Michael imminent, Florida activates disaster fund for hurricane recovery

With powerful Hurricane Michael making landfall Wednesday in the Panhandle, Gov. Rick Scott activated the Florida Disaster Fund to help with the aftermath.Administered by the Volunteer Florida Foundation, the fund receives donations that go to disaster-relief efforts.“As the state’s official fund for disaster response and recovery, the Florida Disaster Fund is an excellent way for the private sector and individuals to financially support Floridians affected by Hurricane Michael,” David Mica Jr., CEO of Volunteer Florida, said in a prepared statement.Duke Energy, which provides electricity in large parts of the eastern Panhandle and the Big Bend, has donated $50,000 to the fund to help with Michael recovery efforts, Scott’s office said in a news release.For more information, the fund’s website is www.FloridaDisasterFund.org.