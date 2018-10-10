Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Neko Case to play Orlando in February of next year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 1:52 PM
click image
-
Photo via Ticketfly/Facebook
In a surprise announcement, singer/songwriter Neko Case
has announced a North American tour set to commence
in January of next year that will include an Orlando date.
Case released Hell-On, her first solo album in five years,
earlier this summer and is currently preparing for a European tour to end out the year.
Neko Case headlines the Beacham
on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 12.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Neko Case, Tour, Concert, Show, Hell-On, Image