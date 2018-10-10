The Heard

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

Neko Case to play Orlando in February of next year

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 1:52 PM

In a surprise announcement, singer/songwriter Neko Case has announced a North American tour set to commence in January of next year that will include an Orlando date.

Case released Hell-On, her first solo album in five years, earlier this summer and is currently preparing for a European tour to end out the year.

Neko Case headlines the Beacham on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 12.
