The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

The Heard

MacArthur genius Rhiannon Giddens brings the American past to life with the Orlando Phil Saturday night

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Rhiannon Giddens - PHOTO BY ALEKSANDRA-KINGO
  • Photo by Aleksandra-Kingo
  • Rhiannon Giddens

The charismatic Ms. Giddens – musician, vocalist and co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops – is accustomed to being “the first.”

For instance, in 2016, she was the first woman and the first person of color to win the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, a $50,000 annual award. The Carolina Chocolate Drops were the first modern band to revisit the African American contribution to Piedmont region folk and stomp of the 1920s. And here, Giddens’ performance with the Phil is the first installment of the 2018-2019 OPO Pops Series.

The program for "American Blues" includes tunes from Gershwin’s An American in Paris and Bernstein’s West Side Story alongside songs from Giddens’ two solo albums.

2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 407-770-0071 | orlandophil.org | $25-$85




Event Details Orlando Philharmonic: American Blues feat. Rhiannon Giddens
@ Bob Carr Theater
401 W. Livingston St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Oct. 13, 2 & 8 p.m.
Price: $18-$85
Opera/Classical
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Orlando Philharmonic: American Blues feat. Rhiannon Giddens @ Bob Carr Theater

    • Sat., Oct. 13, 2 & 8 p.m. $18-$85

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. As Hurricane Michael makes landfall, 15 Florida prisons haven't been evacuated Read More

  2. Stir Restaurant and Bar in Ivanhoe Village closes Read More

  3. Pizza Bruno expanding to downtown Orlando and Mills 50 Read More

  4. City Works Eatery & Pour House coming to Disney Springs Read More

  5. Lucky's Market locations in Winter Park and Hunter's Creek are now open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation