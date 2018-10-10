The Heard

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

23 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Oct 10, 2018 at 1:09 PM

click image Tiga - PHOTO VIA TIGA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tiga/Facebook
  • Tiga
Wednesday, Oct. 10
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 11
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Oct. 12
Chris Cortez, Terri Binion 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Ladywood: Orlando Pride Women's Event 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Shema Shine & the Shakers 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 13
Tiga 2 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.

Sunday, Oct. 14
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Rooftop Sessions: Hayden James 2 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.



Monday, Oct. 15
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 16
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Forget Myself 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Shitstorm 11 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

