23 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Oct. 10
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo via Tiga/Facebook
Tiga
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Oct. 12
Chris Cortez, Terri Binion
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Ladywood: Orlando Pride Women's Event
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Shema Shine & the Shakers
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Tiga
2 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Sunday, Oct. 14
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Rooftop Sessions: Hayden James
2 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Monday, Oct. 15
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 16
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Forget Myself
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Shitstorm
11 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave
Tuesday Night Sessions: Cortez and Koelble
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
