Winter Park Wine & Dine Fall Edition adds booze to an already superb farmers market

If you’ve ever thought that a trip to Winter Park’s picturesque farmers market could only be improved with access to free booze and food, you’re in luck. The Winter Park Wine & Dine is a nibble-and-graze feast giving you access to various bars and restaurants serving beer, wine, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. You can also browse the vendors along New England Avenue once you hit your limit.