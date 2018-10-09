Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Winter Park Wine & Dine Fall Edition adds booze to an already superb farmers market

Posted By on Tue, Oct 9, 2018 at 4:47 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WINTER PARK WINE AND DINE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Winter Park Wine and Dine/Facebook
If you’ve ever thought that a trip to Winter Park’s picturesque farmers market could only be improved with access to free booze and food, you’re in luck. The Winter Park Wine & Dine is a nibble-and-graze feast giving you access to various bars and restaurants serving beer, wine, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. You can also browse the vendors along New England Avenue once you hit your limit.

6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday; Winter Park Farmers Market, 200 W. New England Ave.; $44-$100; facebook.com/bebestevents1.
Winter Park Wine and Dine: Fall Edition
Winter Park Farmers Market
200 W. New England Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
When: Wed., Oct. 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: $44-$100
Winter Park Farmers Market
200 W. New England Ave.
Winter Park Area
Winter Park, FL
