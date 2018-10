Orlando dance icon Michael Donaldson gets back into the music label business

click to enlarge Q-Burns Abstract Message

Among Orlando music figures, the accomplishedhas long been one of the smartest guys in the room. Under the monikerhe first made a name for himself both locally and globally as not just one of the city’s premier talents in the massive– of which Orlando was a top-tier scene – but also one of its most cerebral and tasteful ones. In the madness of it all, including getting signed to legendary EDM labelthe polymath got into the music label business himself witha collective alongside significant local names like DJ BMF, Gerard Mitchell and Pimp Daddy Nash.Though the label never formally shuttered, Donaldson discontinued releases in 2012 and focused on music publishing, rights management and music business consulting. Now, however, the old flame has been ignited anew and Donaldson is freshly back in the game withThe new label will officially launch Oct. 19 with the release of a new album () by Kansas City electro-psych bandthat heavily features Domino Records artistUnlike Eighth Dimension, 8D won’t exclusively focus on dance music. But true to his own taste and creative oeuvre, the label will tend towardwith some latitude.He tells me, “I’m ambitious this time, signing bands and semi-established artists, pressing vinyl, spending money.” With another couple releases already queued up – Nashville’sand Kansas City’s– Donaldson’s return is looking very official.