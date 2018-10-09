The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

The Heard

Orlando dance icon Michael Donaldson gets back into the music label business

Posted By on Tue, Oct 9, 2018 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge Michael "Q-Burns Abstract Message" Donaldson - Q-BURNS ABSTRACT MESSAGE
  • Q-Burns Abstract Message
  • Michael "Q-Burns Abstract Message" Donaldson
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND

Among Orlando music figures, the accomplished Michael Donaldson has long been one of the smartest guys in the room. Under the moniker Q-Burns Abstract Message, he first made a name for himself both locally and globally as not just one of the city’s premier talents in the massive dance music boom of the 1990s – of which Orlando was a top-tier scene – but also one of its most cerebral and tasteful ones. In the madness of it all, including getting signed to legendary EDM label Astralwerks, the polymath got into the music label business himself with Eighth Dimension Records, a collective alongside significant local names like DJ BMF, Gerard Mitchell and Pimp Daddy Nash.
click to enlarge Q-Burns Abstract Message - EMMA
  • Emma
  • Q-Burns Abstract Message
Though the label never formally shuttered, Donaldson discontinued releases in 2012 and focused on music publishing, rights management and music business consulting. Now, however, the old flame has been ignited anew and Donaldson is freshly back in the game with 8D Industries. The new label will officially launch Oct. 19 with the release of a new album (Argentum Dreams) by Kansas City electro-psych band Monta At Odds that heavily features Domino Records artist Your Friend.

Unlike Eighth Dimension, 8D won’t exclusively focus on dance music. But true to his own taste and creative oeuvre, the label will tend toward left-field grooves with some latitude.

He tells me, “I’m ambitious this time, signing bands and semi-established artists, pressing vinyl, spending money.” With another couple releases already queued up – Nashville’s More Ghost Than Man and Kansas City’s San Mateo – Donaldson’s return is looking very official.



Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Turkey legs, Dole Whips, and pretty much everything else at Disney World just got more expensive Read More

  2. Ahead of next year's Sesame Street land, SeaWorld announces seven new rides for its Orlando parks Read More

  3. Three counties ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Michael barrels toward Florida Panhandle Read More

  4. Jon Bon Jovi cruises are now a thing Read More

  5. New Kids on the Block to play Orlando with Salt N Pepa and more next summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation