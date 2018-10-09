Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Bloggytown

National gun-control group set to spend $2 million on Florida races

Posted By on Tue, Oct 9, 2018 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHAYLA PHILLIPS
  • Photo by Shayla Phillips
Going bareknuckled against the National Rifle Association, Everytown for Gun Safety, a national gun-control group, will spend $2 million to help Florida Democrats snag state Cabinet positions, among other races.

The non-partisan group, co-founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, will also donate to Republicans running for the state Senate. Democrats set to receive direct funding from Everytown include gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, attorney general nominee Sean Shaw and agriculture commissioner contender Nikki Fried. Everytown has also endorsed Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in his reelection bid against Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who's term-limited.

According to a report from the Miami Herald, Everytown supports candidates who "are running on platforms that include strengthening gun safety laws in the Sunshine State, while their opponents are beholden to the gun lobby's extreme 'guns everywhere' agenda."

In other words, Everytown supports "gun sense candidates." Its platform includes universal background checks on all sales, implementing "red flag" laws like Florida's nationwide, outlawing bump stocks, preventing unmarried domestic abusers from purchasing firearms and prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines and assault rifles, such as what was used during the Feb. 14 Parkland mass shooting.



"People have told me you can't beat the NRA," Bloomberg said during an appearance Sunday in South Florida alongside Gillum. "Well, that may have been true at one time. But it's certainly not true today. There's never been more energy behind our movement than there is right now today, and the students and families in Parkland are a big reason why."

Late last month, Everytown donated $250,000 to Gillum's political committee. Another $25,000 was reportedly donated to Fried, though it's not posted publicly yet. And $200,000 was donated to the leadership political committee run by incoming Senate president Bill Galvano, who played a key role in ushering the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act through the state legislature earlier this year.

"In Florida, this election is about gun safety – not political partisanship," says John Feinblatt, president of Everytown, in a news release. "The era of the NRA calling the shots is over."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Turkey legs, Dole Whips, and pretty much everything else at Disney World just got more expensive Read More

  2. Ahead of next year's Sesame Street land, SeaWorld announces seven new rides for its Orlando parks Read More

  3. Three counties ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Michael barrels toward Florida Panhandle Read More

  4. Rick Scott warns of devastation, storm surge from Hurricane Michael, now Category 2 storm Read More

  5. Jon Bon Jovi cruises are now a thing Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation