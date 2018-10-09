Lucky's Market locations in Winter Park and Hunter's Creek are now open

click to enlarge
Photo via Lucky's Market Winter Park/Facebook
A day ahead of schedule, two new Lucky's Markets opened their doors today — one in Winter Park and one in Hunter's Creek.
The Winter Park store is located at 7580 University Blvd. and the Hunter's Creek store at 4169 Town Center Blvd., joining the newly opened Clermont and East Orlando locations. Both locations had planned to open tomorrow, Oct. 10, but decided to surprise customers by opening today instead.
Lucky's Market, where one can enjoy a walk-around beer, is essentially a natural foods grocery store. Lucky's mission
is to "hook an entire generation on eating a little bit healthier," making sure that no pesticides, antibiotics or growth hormones are in their food.
In addition to that, they offer vegetarian and vegan options, gluten-free options, a bakery, an apothecary, grab-and-go meals, an indoor café and more.
