Breakfast restaurant First Watch releases first cookbook, 'Yeah, It's Fresh'

Here's how I like my eggs: cooked by someone else. But if you're not me, a new cookbook by the chefs of First Watch will show you how to re-create their award-winning breakfasts and brunches in your own kitchen.comes out in celebration of First Watch's 35th year in business. Published by local agency Story Farm, the 160-page book ($23.95) is available starting Nov. 5 at all 260 nationwide First Watch locations.The cookbook features 75 recipes, including Floridian French Toast, the Elevated Egg Sandwich, Carrot Cake Pancakes, Heirloom Tomato & Burrata Toast and the mega-popular Kale Tonic.“We opened the original First Watch in Pacific Grove, California, with a mission of finding the best eggs, best bacon and the freshest ingredients available,” says Chris Tomasso, First Watch CEO. “is an ode to that mantra, which is practiced daily at more than 260 First Watch restaurants across the country. We hope all of our loyal customers find the recipes in the book as enjoyable to make as we have for the past 35 years.”Gotta stay fresh.