Airbnb is offering free housing for evacuees of Hurricane Michael

These are the areas where Airbnb is offering free housing.
People in need of a place to stay during Hurricane Michael are in luck. Vacation home rental site Airbnb is now providing free temporary housing in Northern and Central Florida, as a part of their Open Homes Program.
The program is being implemented in Florida, Alabama and Georgia from Oct. 8 - 29.
Housing will be provided to anyone displaced by the storm as well as to emergency relief workers and volunteers who are coming to help.
According to an Airbnb press release, the Greater Jacksonville area, Greater Gainesville area and all of Central Florida are eligible to take part in the program.
Current Airbnb hosts in eligible areas are given the option to volunteer their homes and decide how long they want their homes to be listed. So far, over 100 hosts have volunteered their homes for the program.
If you need shelter or are willing to sign up your home, visit Airbnb's website.
Also, Rosen Hotels and Resorts is offering "Distress Rates" at nine of its locations in the Orlando area. These rates span from $59 to $79 per night.
For a full list of participating locations and how to reserve a room, visit Rosen's website.
