Monday, October 8, 2018

You have until Tuesday to register to vote in Florida

If you haven't registered to vote yet in Florida's general election this Nov. 6, you've still got time.

The last day to register to vote in time for the election is Tuesday, Oct. 9. The deadline to register for an upcoming election is 29 days before that election, though you can register to vote in general at any time.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen who is at least 18 years old and be a Florida resident who has civil rights intact. State laws allow you to register or update an existing registration at driver license offices, public libraries, centers for independent living, WIC and DCF offices, and of course, any elections office, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office.

You can register to vote online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov in English or in Spanish. To submit online, you will need your state driver's license or identification card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles. If you don't have that information, you can also pre-fill a voter registration application form online to print, sign and deliver to your county Supervisor of Elections office.



You can also print a copy of the voter application form in English and Spanish at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office website. If you're an Orange County resident, you can mail or deliver you application to 119 W. Kaley St., Orlando.

To learn more or find out how to register in Orange County, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 407-836-2070 or visit ocfelections.com.

