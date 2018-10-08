UCF lands among top 10 in both college football polls

click to enlarge Photo by Jeremy Reper

As of Sunday, the University of Central Florida football team is ranked in the top 10 in both the Associated Press and coaches' top 25 polls, following the Knights' 48-20 romping of Southern Methodist University on Saturday.Moving up two spots, UCF is ranked No. 10 in this week's AP poll. That means the Knights have now been ranked in the AP poll for 18 consecutive weeks since last season, when the program finished No. 6 in the final 2017 ranking. Moving up four spots, UCF is ranked No. 9 in the coaches' poll.The Knights are among three American Athletic Conference teams to earn spots in the polls so far: The University of South Florida (No. 23) and the University of Cincinnati (No. 25), both of which are undefeated, are set to take on UCF later this season.UCF takes on the University of Memphis this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.