Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 8, 2018

Bloggytown

UCF lands among top 10 in both college football polls

Posted By on Mon, Oct 8, 2018 at 12:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
As of Sunday, the University of Central Florida football team is ranked in the top 10 in both the Associated Press and coaches' top 25 polls, following the Knights' 48-20 romping of Southern Methodist University on Saturday.

Moving up two spots, UCF is ranked No. 10 in this week's AP poll. That means the Knights have now been ranked in the AP poll for 18 consecutive weeks since last season, when the program finished No. 6 in the final 2017 ranking. Moving up four spots, UCF is ranked No. 9 in the coaches' poll.

The Knights are among three American Athletic Conference teams to earn spots in the polls so far: The University of South Florida (No. 23) and the University of Cincinnati (No. 25), both of which are undefeated, are set to take on UCF later this season.

UCF takes on the University of Memphis this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Turkey legs, Dole Whips, and pretty much everything else at Disney World just got more expensive Read More

  2. Three counties ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Michael barrels toward Florida Panhandle Read More

  3. New Kids on the Block to play Orlando with Salt N Pepa and more next summer Read More

  4. Rick Scott warns Florida to 'seriously' plan for major Hurricane Michael impact Read More

  5. TLC to hit the stage at the Hard Rock Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation