TLC to hit the stage at the Hard Rock Orlando

Iconic girl group TLC announced this morning that they're coming to Orlando and all are welcome to join, unless you're a scrub, of course.
On Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, they'll be playing their greatest hits at Orlando's Hard Rock Cafe. Talk about the ultimate Flashback Friday! Tickets, starting at $35, go on sale Oct. 12 here
This upcoming string of shows, which includes performances in Missouri, Mississippi and California, will be the first time the group has toured since the "I Love the '90s: The Party Continues" Tour, which closed in September of last year.
The shows also follow the release of TLC's episode on Netflix's music documentary series Once in a Lifetime Sessions
