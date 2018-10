Carol Burnett heading to the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge Photo via The Carol Burnett Show/Facebook

If you miss, the comedic legend herself is bringing her nationwide tour to Orlando.On Feb. 18, 2019, Burnett will take questions from the crowd and show clips from her show in "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection" at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets, starting at $69.25, go on sale Oct. 12 here Created to mirror the opening of her hit television show, where Burnett would often take questions from the studio audience, the event is an opportunity for fans to take part in an open, unscripted conversation with her.