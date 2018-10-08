The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 8, 2018

The Gist

Carol Burnett heading to the Dr. Phillips Center

Posted By on Mon, Oct 8, 2018 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA THE CAROL BURNETT SHOW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via The Carol Burnett Show/Facebook
If you miss The Carol Burnett Show, the comedic legend herself is bringing her nationwide tour to Orlando.

On Feb. 18, 2019, Burnett will take questions from the crowd and show clips from her show in "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection" at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets, starting at $69.25, go on sale Oct. 12 here.

Created to mirror the opening of her hit television show, where Burnett would often take questions from the studio audience, the event is an opportunity for fans to take part in an open, unscripted conversation with her.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Turkey legs, Dole Whips, and pretty much everything else at Disney World just got more expensive Read More

  2. Rick Scott warns Florida to 'seriously' plan for major Hurricane Michael impact Read More

  3. Michael strengthens into a hurricane as it heads for Florida Panhandle Read More

  4. TLC to hit the stage at the Hard Rock Orlando Read More

  5. New Kids on the Block to play Orlando with Salt N Pepa and more next summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation