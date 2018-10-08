Monday, October 8, 2018
Carol Burnett heading to the Dr. Phillips Center
By Paola Peralta
on Mon, Oct 8, 2018 at 2:02 PM
Photo via The Carol Burnett Show/Facebook
If you miss The Carol Burnett Show
, the comedic legend herself is bringing her nationwide tour to Orlando.
On Feb. 18, 2019, Burnett will take questions from the crowd and show clips from her show in "An Evening of Laughter and Reflection" at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets, starting at $69.25, go on sale Oct. 12 here
.
Created to mirror the opening of her hit television show, where Burnett would often take questions from the studio audience, the event is an opportunity for fans to take part in an open, unscripted conversation with her.
