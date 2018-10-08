Aaron Mahnke of podcasts 'Lore' and 'Cabinet of Curiosities' signs his new book at Barnes & Noble

click to enlarge
The creepy, the weird and the downright disturbing: Aaron Mahnke has covered it all. From haunted hotels in Colorado and eerie castles in England to sinister cabinetmakers and wicked con artists, Mahnke brings to life history’s most terrifying stories in his hit podcast, Lore
. But because telling scary stories out loud isn’t enough, Mahnke has also written and published three illustrated novels so fans can have the equally frightening visual accompaniment. Barnes and Noble hosts Mahnke as he reads from his latest book, The World of Lore: Dreadful Places
, and signs copies afterwards. Wristbands to get in are handed out starting at 9 a.m.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 | Barnes and Noble, 2418 E. Colonial Drive | 407-894-6024 | barnesandnoble.com
| $26.09
