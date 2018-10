Orlando launches whirlwind tour for Florida punks Gouge Away with hot sellout

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gouge Away at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gouge Away at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gouge Away at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gouge Away at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Culture Abuse at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Culture Abuse at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Gouge Away at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Culture Abuse at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Culture Abuse at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Culture Abuse at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Culture Abuse at Will's Pub

Rocketing Florida punk bandare rising with palpable heat. The groundswell they’ve been amassing by the minute has been officially consummated by a blistering new album () that just dropped on notable punk labelAlthough originating in Ft. Lauderdale, most of the band have moved to Orlando, giving us claim to aand cause for an in-town record release event organized by esteemed local promoterBelieve the hype on these guys because the new album is a force. Musically, they’ve got the raw power and nerve to pass hardcore muster but enough dimension and range to not be confined to it. On top of all that, the band explode onstage with the kilotons toAnd this momentous release show was a triumph.Fully seizing their moment, this kickoff show was the launch of an intensive two-month national tour that spans both coasts – even shoehorning a quick UK leg somewhere in the middle – before circling back to Orlando on Dec. 4 for a homecoming performance withIf you missed the recent show, start planning now for the return, also at Will’s Pub. Seriously, lock down your tickets because it was the kind of athat suggests that these might be some of your last chances to see them at a venue this intimate.Their tourmates for this whirlwind concert run are the excellentwho impressed here back in 2016 opening forandThe San Francisco group are themselves an upward and notably signed band onAnd for all the fun they inject into their jams with freewheeling party spirit and some remarkable pop instinct, nothing can blunt the snot of theirTogether, this two-band touring ticket should do a lot of beautiful damage.