The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 5, 2018

The Gist

Uncomfortable Brunch serves up French horror film 'Raw' alongside delectable entrees and finger food

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_raw.jpg
For their spooky season selection, Uncomfortable Brunch revisits one of last year’s best. Raw is a French horror film about Justine (Garance Marillier), a vegetarian student who is coerced into eating meat as part of an initiation ceremony. She finds she not only has a taste for it, but develops uncontrollable cravings for fresh, raw meat. Though the premise is undeniably of the horror genre, Raw feels more like a Western European arthouse drama due to its focus on character instead of gory shocks. Still, there are definitely some scenes you’re going to want to have finished your meal before seeing. Just, uh ... try the vegetarian option for once, huh?

1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/uncomfortablebrunch | $10-$12

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Uncomfortable Brunch Presents: Raw
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Oct. 7, 1 p.m.
Price: $10-$12
Film
Location Details Will's Pub
Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
4pm-2am daily
Bar/Pub and Music Club
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Uncomfortable Brunch Presents: Raw @ Will's Pub

    • Sun., Oct. 7, 1 p.m. $10-$12

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld Orlando announces new $10 a month annual pass program Read More

  2. Sette, from Se7en Bites owners, to bring rustic Italian eats downtown Read More

  3. Universal Orlando's new annual pass deal adds three to six extra months Read More

  4. Judge blocks Florida's medical marijuana license process Read More

  5. Three major I-4 mayors very loudly endorsed Andrew Gillum for governor in Orlando today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation