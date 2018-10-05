Uncomfortable Brunch serves up French horror film 'Raw' alongside delectable entrees and finger food

click to enlarge
For their spooky season selection, Uncomfortable Brunch revisits one of last year’s best. Raw
is a French horror film about Justine (Garance Marillier), a vegetarian student who is coerced into eating meat as part of an initiation ceremony. She finds she not only has a taste for it, but develops uncontrollable cravings for fresh, raw meat. Though the premise is undeniably of the horror genre, Raw
feels more like a Western European arthouse drama due to its focus on character instead of gory shocks. Still, there are definitely some scenes you’re going to want to have finished your meal before seeing. Just, uh ... try the vegetarian option for once, huh?
1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | facebook.com/uncomfortablebrunch
| $10-$12
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.